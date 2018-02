Feb 21 (Reuters) - Westinghouse Electric Company:

* WESTINGHOUSE ELECTRIC COMPANY SAYS CO AND ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE HAVE BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT FROM EMPRESA NACIONAL DE RESIDUOS RADIACTIVOS

* WESTINGHOUSE ELECTRIC COMPANY - AGREEMENT COVERS A 4-YR ENGINEERING SUPPORT CONTRACT AT VANDELLÓS 1 NUCLEAR POWER STATION IN SPAIN​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: