Feb 12 (Reuters) - Xcel Energy Inc:

* WESTINGHOUSE ELECTRIC CO SAYS HAS BEEN AWARDED 10-YEAR INTEGRATED OUTAGE SERVICES CONTRACT BY XCEL ENERGY FOR ITS FLEET OF NUCLEAR PLANTS IN MINNESOTA

* WESTINGHOUSE ELECTRIC COMPANY SAYS CONTRACT COVERS PERIOD 2018 THROUGH 2028