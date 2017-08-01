BRIEF-WestJet Q2 earnings per share C$0.41

Aug 1 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd:
* WestJet reports second quarter net earnings of $48 million, up 32 per cent
* Q2 earnings per share C$0.41
* Q2 earnings per share view c$0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - on July 31, 2017, board declared a cash dividend of $0.14 per common voting share and variable voting share for Q3 of 2017
* Announces a normal course issuer bid
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly load factor 82.8 percent versus 80.8 percent last year
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - Q2 ASMs 7.564 billion versus 7.116 billion
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - Q2 RPMs 6.260 billion versus 5.749 billion
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly total revenues C$1,055.0 million versus C$949.3 million last year
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly CASM, excluding fuel and employee profit share, was 9.84 cents versus 9.93 cents
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - qtrly yield (revenue per revenue passenger mile) was 16.85 cents versus 16.51 cents
* WestJet Airlines- toronto Stock Exchange accepted notice to make normal course issuer bid for five per cent of currently issued and outstanding shares
* Q2 earnings per share view C$0.28, revenue view C$1.05 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: