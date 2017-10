Sept 22 (Reuters) - Westkam Gold Corp

* Westkam announces private placement to existing shareholders and other investors

* Westkam Gold - intends to raise up to $3 million by way of a non-brokered private placement of units and flow-through units of company at $0.02 per unit​

* Westkam Gold Corp - ‍proceeds of offering will be used to conduct a phase II work program on company’s Bonaparte property, to repay outstanding debt​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: