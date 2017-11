Nov 21 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Corp

* Westlake Chemical announces pricing of reoffering of tax-exempt bonds

* Westlake Chemical Corp - ‍pricing of reoffering of tax-exempt bonds of $250.0 million aggregate principal amount of due 2032​

* Westlake Chemical Corp - ‍2017 revenue refunding bonds will bear interest at 3.50% per annum & will mature on Nov 1, 2032​