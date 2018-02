BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Corp Announces Q4 Earnings Per Share $6.15

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Corp:

* ORATION ANNOUNCES RECORD 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $6.15

* Q4 SALES $2.01 BILLION

* OLEFINS SEGMENT REPORTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS OF $166 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, AN INCREASE OF $17 MILLION FROM LAST YEAR

* VINYLS SEGMENT REPORTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS FOR Q4 OF 2017 OF $216 MILLION, WHICH INCREASED BY $178 MILLION FROM LAST YEAR

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $2.05 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* WESTLAKE CHEMICAL - NET INCOME FOR Q4 INCLUDED A ONE-TIME, NON-CASH TAX BENEFIT OF APPROXIMATELY $591 MILLION, OR $4.53 PER DILUTED SHARE

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.68 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: