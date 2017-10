BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires additional interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Partners LP

* Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires additional interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo

* Westlake Chemical Partners LP - deal for ‍$229.2 million​

* Westlake Chemical Partners LP - deal expected to be immediately accretive to partnership’s MLP distributable cash flow

* Westlake Chemical Partners LP - ‍consideration for acquisition is expected to be funded with borrowings under partnership’s revolving credit agreement​

* Westlake Chemical Partners LP - to acquire an additional 5.0% limited partner interest in westlake chemical opco lp for approximately $229.2 million​

* Westlake Chemical Partners LP - deal will increase partnership’s limited partner interest in opco from approximately 13.3% to approximately 18.3%​

* Westlake Chemical -‍OpCo to use proceeds received in connection with deal to repay borrowings under intercompany debt deals with Westlake Chemical