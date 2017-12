Dec 5 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Partners Lp:

* WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP INCREASES CAPACITY OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* WESTLAKE CHEMICAL - INCREASED CAPACITY OF ITS EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $300 MILLION TO $600 MILLION

* WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS - PARTNERSHIP INTENDS TO USE INCREASED AVAILABILITY IN FUTURE TO ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL INTERESTS IN WESTLAKE CHEMICAL OPCO LP