Oct 2 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Coal Co:

* WESTMORELAND SUCCESSFULLY EXITS ROVA POWER SUPPLY AGREEMENTS; WILL COLLECT $12 MILLION IN NET CASH COLLATERAL

* WESTMORELAND COAL-‍TERMINATED ITS POWER PURCHASE CONTRACTS WITH BP ENERGY COMPANY

* WESTMORELAND COAL CO SAYS ‍WILL RECEIVE $12 MILLION, COMPRISED OF $22 MILLION OF CASH COLLATERAL LESS A FINAL $10 MILLION MAKE-WHOLE PAYMENT TO BP​