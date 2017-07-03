FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
1 个月前
BRIEF-WEX Inc says completes term loan repricing
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月3日 / 下午4点04分 / 1 个月前

BRIEF-WEX Inc says completes term loan repricing

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 3 (Reuters) - WEX Inc:

* WEX Inc completes successful term loan repricing

* Anticipated annualized savings of approximately $11 million in interest

* Successful repricing of secured term loans under existing credit facility

* Lenders agreed to amendment that reduces applicable interest rate margin at current borrowing levels for both LIBOR borrowings, base rate borrowings​

* Lenders agreed to amendment that reduces applicable interest rate margin by 50 basis points for company's tranche A term loans

* Lenders also agreed to an amendment that reduces applicable interest rate margin by 75 basis points for company's tranche B term loans Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

