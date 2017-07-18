BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser issues statement regarding TJI Joists with Flak Jacket protection

July 18 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser issues statement regarding TJI Joists with flak jacket protection

* Halted all production, sales and shipments of product, and is collecting unused product from customers

* Weyerhaeuser - customer feedback regarding odor in certain newly constructed homes related to recent formula change to flak jacket coating that included formaldehyde-based resin

* Weyerhaeuser - issue is isolated to flak jacket product manufactured after Dec. 1, 2016, and does not affect any of the company's other products

* Weyerhaeuser - expects before-tax costs associated with resolving this issue to be about $50-60 million and a reserve will be recorded in Q2 2017