8 天前
BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser reports Q2 earnings per share $0.28
2017年7月28日 / 早上7点14分 / 8 天前

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser reports Q2 earnings per share $0.28

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 28 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser reports second quarter results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.03 from continuing operations

* Q2 sales $1.8 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.83 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.28

* Weyerhaeuser co says anticipates q3 earnings for wood products before special items and adjusted ebitda will be comparable to q2

* Expects q3 earnings before special items and adjusted ebitda will be slightly lower than q2 in timberlands segment

* Expects earnings and adjusted ebitda will be significantly higher than q2 for real estate, energy and natural resources unit

* Anticipates real estate sales in q3 will be about double q2 levels Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

