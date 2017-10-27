FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser reports Q3 EPS of $0.17
2017年10月27日 / 早上7点19分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser reports Q3 EPS of $0.17

2 分钟阅读

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser reports third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.17

* Q3 sales $1.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.86 billion

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 earnings per share $0.34 excluding items

* ‍Weyerhaeuser expects higher earnings and adjusted EBITDA in Q4 compared with Q3 for Timberlands​

* Anticipates full year adjusted EBITDA for the Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources segment will be approximately $250 million

* Expects significantly higher earnings, adjusted EBITDA in Q4 compared with third quarter for Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources

* For Wood Products anticipates fourth quarter earnings and adjusted EBITDA will be comparable to the third quarter

* ‍Average log sales realizations in Q4 for Timberlands should be comparable to Q3​

* In q4 expects modestly higher average sales realizations for lumber, oriented strand board to partially offset by slightly higher western log costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

