BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser says now expects to record about $175 mln to $200 mln of additional pre-tax expense primarily in Q3

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Weyerhaeuser Co

* Weyerhaeuser Co - now expects to record approximately $175 million to $200 million of additional pre-tax expense, primarily in Q3 - SEC filing

* Weyerhaeuser Co - in July, co announced it was implementing a solution to address concerns regarding its tji joists with flak jacket protection

* Weyerhaeuser Co - recorded a $50 million pre-tax reserve for costs to remediate concerns regarding tji joists with flak jacket protection in Q2