3 天前
BRIEF-Wheaton Precious Metals Q2 earnings per share $0.15
2017年8月10日 / 晚上9点10分 / 3 天前

BRIEF-Wheaton Precious Metals Q2 earnings per share $0.15

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Wheaton Precious Metals Corp

* Wheaton Precious Metals announces second quarter results for 2017 and a 43% increase in declared dividend

* Q2 earnings per share $0.15

* Q2 revenue fell 6 percent to $200 million

* Increases quarterly dividend by 43 percent to $0.10per share

* Wheaton Precious Metals Corp says attributable production in Q2 2017 of 7.2 million ounces of silver and 78,100 ounces of gold

* Wheaton Precious Metals Corp - estimated attributable silver and gold production in 2017 is forecast to be 28 million silver ounces and 340,000 gold ounces

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.14, revenue view $214.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

