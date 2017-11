BRIEF-Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Responds To Cedar Realty Trust

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST, INC. RESPONDS TO CEDAR REALTY TRUST, INC.

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT - WHEELER MANAGEMENT, BOARD WILL CONTINUE TO REVIEW OPPORTUNITIES, STRATEGIES DESIGNED TO INCREASE SHAREHOLDER VALUE​

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST SAYS ‍WHEELER‘S CORRESPONDENCE ON NOVEMBER 22 DID NOT INCLUDE AN OFFER​

* WHEELER REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT - ‍ON NOV 22, CO SENT LETTER TO CEDAR‘S BOARD SUGGESTING A POSSIBLE DISCUSSION TO “ENHANCE SHAREHOLDER VALUE” OF BOTH COS‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: