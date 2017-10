Oct 12 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. Announces terms of fourth amendment to credit agreement with keybank national association

* Amendment allows for 60 day extension to return total commitment on revolving credit line to $50 million by Dec 6

* Expect to have a backfill in place for BI-LO closure at co’s Shoppes at Myrtle Park asset by December​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: