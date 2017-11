Nov 8 (Reuters) - Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc :

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. Announces 2017 third quarter financial results

* Sees FY 2017 adjusted FFO per share $1.48 to $1.53

* Q3 revenue rose 27.6 percent to $15.2 million

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.43

* Wheeler Real Estate Investment - ‍same-store NOI y-o-y growth for three months ended September 30, 2017 was 1.0% on a gaap basis ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: