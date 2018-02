Feb 7 (Reuters) - White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd :

* WHITE MOUNTAINS REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP LTD - ‍BOOK VALUE PER SHARE INCREASED 1% FOR Q4​

* WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROUP - ‍BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $931 AND ADJUSTED BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $915 AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​