BRIEF-Whitecap Resources reports Q3 shr $0.01
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
特朗普料借亚洲之行就朝核问题向习近平施压
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
焦点：特斯拉推迟Model 3量产时间且创史上最大季度亏损 股价重挫
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
美国不参与的TPP谈判接近尾声
2017年11月1日 / 晚上11点49分 / 更新于 7 小时前

BRIEF-Whitecap Resources reports Q3 shr $0.01

2 分钟阅读

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Whitecap Resources Inc

* Whitecap resources inc. Announces third quarter 2017 results, 2018 per share growth and 5% dividend increase within funds flow

* Whitecap resources inc qtrly ‍ petroleum and natural gas sales $232.9 million versus $178.5 million​

* Whitecap resources inc - qtrly ‍shr $0.01​

* Whitecap resources inc - ‍average production for quarter increased by 18% (17% per share) to 57,898 boe/d (82% oil and ngls)​

* Whitecap resources inc - ‍ now forecasting a 2017 total payout ratio of 89% and $52 million of free funds flow​

* Whitecap resources-recently identified in elnora nisku oil pool that natural aquifer is not fully supporting northeastern portion of pool as estimated​

* Whitecap resources - board of directors has approved 2018 base capital budget of $370 million to $390 million which includes drilling of 240 (210.4 net) wells​‍

* Whitecap resources - ‍ proactively limited production rate from elnora nisku oil pool with increasing and readjusting our water injection volumes​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

