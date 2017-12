Dec 12 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp:

* WHITING ANNOUNCES PRIVATE OFFERING OF $750 MILLION IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2026

* WHITING PETROLEUM - TO USE PROCEEDS, WITH BORROWINGS UNDER WHITING OIL AND GAS CORP CREDIT AGREEMENT, TO REDEEM ALL ITS 5.000 PCT SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019