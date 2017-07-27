BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum CEO says 'optimistic' oil prices will rise

July 27 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp:
* Chief Executive Jim Volker says 'optimistic' that oil prices will rise by end of year
* Says has hedged 64 percent of production for the year at 'attractive prices'
* Says expects hedge levels in 2018 to match 2017 levels
* Says has four frack crews today in North Dakota's Bakken shale
* Says expects to have about three frack crews in Bakken moving forward
* CEO says has received 'strong interest' from potential buyers of Bakken acreage
* CEO says no Bakken acreage sale deals have been signed
* CEO says 'the market is strong' for Bakken acreage
* CEO says company's reduction in capital budget plans for oil prices at $45 per barrel
* CEO says if oil prices rise would add a frack crew before another drilling rig
* Says comfortable with current well design using 9 million pounds of frack sand
