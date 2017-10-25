BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum Corp reports qtrly adjusted ‍loss per share $0.14

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp

* Whiting Petroleum Corporation announces third quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Whiting Petroleum Corp - ‍Q3 2017 average production of 114,350 BOE/d​

* Whiting Petroleum Corp qtrly ‍loss per share $0.79​

* Whiting Petroleum Corp qtrly adjusted ‍loss per share $0.14

* Whiting Petroleum Corp qtrly ‍total operating revenues $324.2 million versus $315.6​ million

* Whiting Petroleum Corp - sees Q4 ‍production 11.3 MMBOE - 11.9 MMBOE​

* Whiting Petroleum Corp- ‍operations plan on track with no change to FY capital budget​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: