BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum Qtrly Loss ‍Per Diluted Share $8.80​

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp:

* QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED SHARE LOSS $0.17​

* ORATION ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* ‍Q4 2017 AVERAGE PRODUCTION AT HIGH END OF GUIDANCE; INCREASES 12% FROM Q3 2017​

* QTRLY ‍TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $474.4 MILLION VERSUS $342.7 MILLION​

* ‍IN 2018, CO PLANS TO SPEND $750 MILLION AS PART OF CAPITAL PLAN FORECAST TO GENERATE AVERAGE ANNUAL PRODUCTION OF 128,400 BOE/D​

* ‍SEES FY 2018 PRODUCTION IN RANGE OF 46.5 - 47.2​ MMBOE

* SEES Q1 ‍PRODUCTION 11.1 MMBOE - 11.6 MMBOE​

* QTRLY LOSS ‍PER DILUTED SHARE $8.80​