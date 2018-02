BRIEF-Whiting Petroleum To Sell Redtail Assets in Colorado

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Whiting Petroleum Corp:

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE BRAD HOLLY BEGINS FIRST EARNINGS CALL AS CEO WITH INVESTORS

* CEO SAYS WILL PURSUE STRATEGY OF BALANCED GROWTH AND FREE CASH FLOW

* CEO SAYS WILL HEDGE MORE THAN HAVE HISTORICALLY

* CEO SAYS EXPLORING SALE OF REDTAIL ASSETS IN COLORADO

* SAYS BOARD HAS ADDED DRILLING RATE OF RETURN METRIC TO EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION PLAN

* CEO SAYS HAS HIRED ADVISER FOR SALE OF REDTAIL ASSETS

* CEO SAYS EXPECTS SALE OF REDTAIL ASSETS AS A ‘SECOND-QUARTER EVENT’

* CEO SAYS GOAL FOR REDTAIL SALE WOULD BE TO SELL UPSTREAM, MIDSTREAM ASSETS AT SAME TIME

* CEO SAYS NO PLANS TO SELL ANY BAKKEN ASSETS

* CEO: ‘WE LIKE GENERATING FREE CASH FLOW’

* SAYS HAS FOUR DRILLING RIGS IN BAKKEN NOW, MIGHT ADD ONE MORE IN SUMMER