BRIEF-Whole Foods resolves incident involving unauthorized information access at certain venues

Oct 20 (Reuters) - Whole Foods Market :

* Says has resolved incident announced on Sept 28, 2017 involving unauthorized access of payment card information

* Says learned of unauthorized access on September 23, 2017​

* Investigation determined that unauthorized software was present on point of sale system at certain venues ​

* ‍Says conducted investigation, obtained help of a cyber security forensics firm, and contacted law enforcement regarding incident

* ‍Says Amazon.com systems do not connect to systems at Whole Foods Market; transactions on Amazon.com have not been impacted

* Says it replaced point of sale systems for payment card transactions and stopped unauthorized activity at affected venues

* Unauthorized software copied card information of customers who used card at affected venues no earlier than March 10 & no later than Sept 28