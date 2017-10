Oct 16 (Reuters) - WidePoint Corp:

* WIDEPOINT ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF CEO TRANSITION

* WIDEPOINT CORP - ‍JIM MCCUBBIN, EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF WIDEPOINT CORPORATION, ANNOUNCED HIS RESIGNATION EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 31, 2017​

* WIDEPOINT - ‍STEVE KOMAR, EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD & FORMER CEO OF CO WILL RESIGN HIS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN RESPONSIBILITIES EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 31, 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: