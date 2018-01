Jan 29 (Reuters) - Widepoint Corp:

* WIDEPOINT AWARDED NEW MULTI-YEAR CONTRACT FOR MOBILE TELECOM EXPENSE MANAGEMENT (TEM) SERVICES BY THE UNITED STATES ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS (USACE)

* WIDEPOINT CORP - ANNOUNCED A NEW CONTRACT AWARD FROM UNITED STATES ARMY CORP OF ENGINEERS VALUED AT MORE THAN $4.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: