Nov 27 (Reuters) - ‍WI-LAN INC:

* ‍WI-LAN INC SAYS UNIT, POLARIS INNOVATIONS LIMITED, ENTERED PATENT LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH INTEGRATED SILICON SOLUTION

* ‍WI-LAN INC SAYS CONSIDERATION PAID TO WILAN AND ALL OTHER TERMS OF LICENSE AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL​