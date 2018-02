BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource Development Announces Divestment Of North Louisiana Assets

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Wildhorse Resource Development Corp :

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DIVESTMENT OF NORTH LOUISIANA ASSETS AND ACQUISITION OF LEE COUNTY PROPERTIES

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ANNOUNCES DIVESTMENT OF NORTH LOUISIANA ASSETS AND ACQUISITION OF LEE COUNTY PROPERTIES

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP - DEAL FOR FOR CONSIDERATION OF APPROXIMATELY $217 MILLION

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT - CASH PROCEEDS FROM SALE WILL BE USED TO REPAY DEBT OUTSTANDING UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT - DUE TO DEAL, ESTIMATES YEAR END NET DEBT TO ANNUALIZED EBITDAX RATIO BELOW TARGET LEVERAGE OF LESS THAN 2.0X

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT-CO COULD RECEIVE PAYMENTS UP TO $35 MILLION BASED ON NUMBER OF WELLS SPUD BY BUYER ON NORTH LOUISIANA ASSETS OVER NEXT 4 YRS

* WILDHORSE RESOURCE DEVELOPMENT CORP - TO ACQUIRE PRODUCING AND NON-PRODUCING PROPERTIES IN LEE COUNTY, TX FOR ABOUT $19.3 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: