BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource says ‍borrowing base under its revolving credit facility rose to $875 mln from $612.5 mln
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
调查：日本企业希望安倍执政联盟胜选 但不希望其大获全胜
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
希拉里称与朝鲜开战的威胁"危险且短视"
2017年10月5日 / 上午11点06分 / 13 天前

BRIEF-Wildhorse Resource says ‍borrowing base under its revolving credit facility rose to $875 mln from $612.5 mln

1 分钟阅读

Oct 5 (Reuters) - Wildhorse Resource Development Corp :

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corporation announces borrowing base increase, third quarter 2017 earnings conference call and participation in upcoming investor conferences

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp says ‍borrowing base under its revolving credit facility has been increased to $875 million from $612.5 million​

* Wildhorse Resource Development Corp says ‍revolving credit facility matures in December 2021, and financial covenants remain unchanged​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

