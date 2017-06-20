BRIEF-Willbros Group amends loan, security and guaranty agreement

June 20 (Reuters) - Willbros Group Inc

* Willbros Group Inc - ‍on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing​

* Willbros Group - ‍pursuant to fifth amendment, amount of commitments will be comprised of $90.0 million for U.S. facility and $10.0 million for Canadian facility​

* Willbros Group Inc - ‍total amount of availability under ABL credit agreement is $100.0 million and will continue at this level under fifth amendment​

* Willbros Group - amount of commitments under ABL credit agreement was previously comprised of $80.0 million for U.S. facility, $20.0 million for Canadian facility​