FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月内
BRIEF-Willbros Group amends loan, security and guaranty agreement
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月20日 / 晚上9点06分 / 2 个月内

BRIEF-Willbros Group amends loan, security and guaranty agreement

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

June 20 (Reuters) - Willbros Group Inc

* Willbros Group Inc - ‍on June 16, 2017, co amended loan, security and guaranty agreement dated as of August 7, 2013 - SEC filing​

* Willbros Group - ‍pursuant to fifth amendment, amount of commitments will be comprised of $90.0 million for U.S. facility and $10.0 million for Canadian facility​

* Willbros Group Inc - ‍total amount of availability under ABL credit agreement is $100.0 million and will continue at this level under fifth amendment​

* Willbros Group - amount of commitments under ABL credit agreement was previously comprised of $80.0 million for U.S. facility, $20.0 million for Canadian facility​ Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/2rStPo3) Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below