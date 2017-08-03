FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
1 天前
BRIEF-Willdan Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.36
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月3日 / 晚上8点41分 / 1 天前

BRIEF-Willdan Group reports Q2 earnings per share $0.36

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Willdan Group Inc-

* Willdan Group reports second quarter 2017 financial results

* Q2 earnings per share $0.36

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.35 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Willdan Group Inc - qtrly ‍total contract revenue of $71.8 million, an increase of 22% over prior year​

* Willdan Group Inc - for fiscal year 2017 ‍targets total contract revenue of $250 - $260 million​

* Willdan Group Inc - ‍for fiscal year 2017 targets diluted earnings per share of $1.08 - $1.21​

* Willdan Group Inc - ‍over long-term, willdan continues to target both organic and acquisitive revenue growth of greater than 10%​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below