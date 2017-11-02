BRIEF-Willdan Group reports qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share of $0.31​

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Willdan Group Inc:

* Qtrly ‍total contract revenue of $69.0 million, an increase of 18 percent over prior year​

* Qtrly ‍diluted earnings per share of $0.31​

* Sees ‍fiscal year 2017 total contract revenue of $255 - $265 million​

* Sees ‍fiscal year 2017 diluted earnings per share of $1.12 - $1.18​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.29, revenue view $59.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 earnings per share view $1.17, revenue view $259.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text : (bit.ly/2A2kgY3) Further company coverage: