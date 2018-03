March 7 (Reuters) - William Lyon Homes:

* WILLIAM LYON HOMES ANNOUNCES PRICING OF OFFERING OF 6.00% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* WILLIAM LYON- ‍PRICED PRIVATE OFFERING OF $350 MILLION AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 6% SENIOR NOTES DUE SEPT 1, 2023 VIA SUBSIDIARY, WILLIAM LYON HOMES INC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: