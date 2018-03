BRIEF-William Lyon Homes Announces Proposed Offering Of $350.0 Mln Of Senior Notes Due 2023

March 6 (Reuters) - William Lyon Homes:

* WILLIAM LYON HOMES ANNOUNCES PROPOSED OFFERING OF $350.0 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* WILLIAM LYON HOMES SAYS TO PRIVATELY OFFER $350 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023 THROUGH UNIT

* WILLIAM LYON HOMES - ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS TO REPAY CALIFORNIA LYON’S $150.0 MILLION AGGREGATE AMOUNT OF 5.75% SENIOR NOTES DUE 2019​

* WILLIAM LYON HOMES - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING, $200.0 MILLION CASH FROM CERTAIN LAND BANKING ARRANGEMENTS, CASH, TO FINANCE RSI ACQUISITION