6 天前
BRIEF-William Lyon Homes reports Q2 ‍net new home orders of 1,017, up 17%
2017年8月7日 / 上午11点04分 / 6 天前

BRIEF-William Lyon Homes reports Q2 ‍net new home orders of 1,017, up 17%

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

Aug 7 (Reuters) - William Lyon Homes

* William Lyon Homes reports second quarter 2017 results

* William Lyon Homes qtrly ‍home sales revenue of $422.6 million, up 30%​

* Qtrly new home deliveries of 831 homes, up 25%

* William Lyon Homes qtrly home sales revenue of $422.6 million, up 30%

* William Lyon Homes qtrly ‍net new home orders of 1,017, up 17%​

* Qtrly dollar value of orders of $554.0 million, up 31%

* William Lyon Homes quarter-end ‍units in backlog of 1,285, up 18%​

* William Lyon Homes qtrly earnings per share ‍$0.49​

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.48 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* William Lyon Homes - ‍revised expectations for full year include new home deliveries of approximately 3,150 to 3,350​

* William lyon homes sees FY homebuilding revenue of approximately $1.725 billion to $1.8 billion

* William Lyon Homes sees FY pre-tax income before non-controlling interest of approximately $140 million to $150 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

