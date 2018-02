Feb 14 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc:

* WILLIAMS REPORTS 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $2.03

* QTRLY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.20

* WILLIAMS COMPANIES SEES 2018 WILLIAMS PARTNERS’ TOTAL GROWTH CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $2.7 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.20 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

‍RECOGNITION OF AN INCOME TAX PROVISION BENEFIT OF $1.9 BILLION FOR YEAR ENDED DEC. 31, 2017 FROM RECENT TAX REFORM