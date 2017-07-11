FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
25 天前
BRIEF-Williams Partners expands pipeline capacity to serve Florida power generation market
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月11日 / 中午12点14分 / 25 天前

BRIEF-Williams Partners expands pipeline capacity to serve Florida power generation market

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 11 (Reuters) - Williams Companies Inc-

* Williams Partners expands pipeline capacity to deliver natural gas to serve growing Florida power generation market

* Williams Partners Lp - ‍project was approved by Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) in February 2016​

* Williams Partners Lp says construction on second phase of project is expected to get underway in Q2 of 2019

* Williams Partners- design constructed in 3 phases, hillabee expansion project will add about 1,131,730 dt/d of pipeline capacity to transco system by 2021

* Williams-‍placed into service 1st phase of hillabee expansion project, expanding capacity of transco pipeline system in alabama by 818,410 dekatherms/day​

* Williams Partners - hillabee project's second phase is scheduled to be in service by q2 of 2020, third & final phase would be in service by q2 of 2021 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

