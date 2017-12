Dec 12 (Reuters) - Williams Scotsman Inc:

* WILLIAMS SCOTSMAN TO ACQUIRE ACTON MOBILE

* WILLSCOT CORP - WILLIAMS SCOTSMAN INTERNATIONAL TO BUY ENTITY THAT OWNS ACTON MOBILE FOR $235 MILLION

* WILLSCOT - WILLIAMS SCOTSMAN TO FUND DEAL WITH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: