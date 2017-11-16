FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma reports Q3 EPS $0.84
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 晚上9点29分 / 更新于 17 小时前

BRIEF-Williams-Sonoma reports Q3 EPS $0.84

1 分钟阅读

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Williams-sonoma Inc

* Announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.84

* Q3 revenue $1.299 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.29 billion

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.79 excluding items

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.84 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ‍Raises full-year revenue guidance​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍total net revenues $5,225 million - $5,290​ million

* ‍Comparable brand revenue in Q3 grew 3.3 pct compared to a decline of 0.4 pct in Q3 last year​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍non-GAAP diluted EPS $3.45 - $3.60​

* ‍Merchandise inventories at end of Q3 17 increased 10.6 pct to $1.177 billion from $1.064 billion at end of Q3 last year

* ‍e-Commerce net revenues in Q3 2017 increased 6.4 pct to $690 million from $649 million in Q3 last year

* ‍Retail net revenues in Q3 2017 increased 2.1 pct to $609 million from $597 million in Q3 2016​

* FY earnings per share view $3.59, revenue view $5.24 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below