Sept 28 (Reuters) - Willis Lease Finance Corp

* Willis Lease Finance Corp says entered into a stock purchase agreement with Development Bank of Japan Inc. on Sept 22, 2017 - SEC Filing ​

* Willis Lease Finance Corp - Agreement relating to sale and issuance of 1.5 million shares of co's 6.5% series A-2 preferred stock at $20.00 per share