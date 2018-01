Jan 19 (Reuters) - Willis Lease Finance Corp:

* WILLIS LEASE FINANCE GIVES EMPLOYEE BONUS DRIVEN BY NEW TAX LAWS

* CO ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAS GIVEN ALL NON-EXECUTIVE EMPLOYEES A ONE-TIME BONUS OF $1,000 AS A RESULT OF TAX LAWS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )