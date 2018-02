BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson ‍Increases Regular Qtrly Cash Dividend To $0.60 Per Share

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson Plc:

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON INCREASES REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AND SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON - ‍APPROVED REGULAR QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE, A 13% INCREASE TO PRIOR QUARTER‘S DIVIDEND​

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC - ‍BOARD APPROVED A REPLENISHMENT OF AMOUNT AUTHORIZED UNDER SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM​

* WILLIS TOWERS WATSON PLC - ‍BOARD AUTHORIZED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $400 MILLION UNDER SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TO BE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUS AUTHORIZATION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: