BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson says European commission disclosed to co that it has initiated investigation proceedings
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 晚上9点18分 / 更新于 16 小时前

BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson says European commission disclosed to co that it has initiated investigation proceedings

1 分钟阅读

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Willis Towers Watson PLC

* Willis Towers Watson PLC says ‍in Oct, European commission disclosed to co that it has initiated investigation proceedings - SEC filing

* Willis Towers Watson says EC initiated investigation proceedings on suspected infringement of EU competition rules involving co’s U.K. Broking unit

* Willis Towers Watson PLC - proceedings concern exchange of commercially sensitive info between competitors relating to aviation & aerospace insurance broking products

* Willis Towers Watson PLC - ‍now that commission has initiated proceedings, FCA has informed co that it has closed its competition act investigation​

* Willis Towers Watson PLC says currently unable to assess terms on which EC's investigation will be resolved​ Source text: [bit.ly/2yMToi7] Further company coverage:

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
