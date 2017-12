Dec 21 (Reuters) - Willscot Corp:

* WILLSCOT CORP FILES FOR OFFERING OF UP TO 34.8 MILLION SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK - SEC FILING

* WILLSCOT CORP SAYS IN ADDITION, OFFERING OF UP TO 19.5 MILLION WARRANTS TO PURCHASE SHARES OF CLASS A COMMON STOCK Source text : bit.ly/2paOI1Y Further company coverage: