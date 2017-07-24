FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
11 天内
BRIEF-Windfire signs agreement to acquire off-shore oil blocks in Namibia
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年7月24日 / 晚上8点29分 / 11 天内

BRIEF-Windfire signs agreement to acquire off-shore oil blocks in Namibia

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

July 24 (Reuters) - Windfire Capital Corp

* Windfire signs agreement to acquire off-shore oil blocks in Namibia

* Windfire Capital Corp - Intends to complete private placement for gross proceeds of up to $5 million at price of $0.25 per subscription receipt

* Windfire Capital Corp - Finder's fees are expected to be paid in connection with financing on such terms

* Windfire Capital Corp - Windfire has not yet retained a sponsor in connection with acquisition

* Windfire Capital- ‍signed LOI with dminer asset management under which co proposes to acquire 91.5% of issued, outstanding shares of Riviera Mina Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below