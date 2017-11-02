BRIEF-Windstream announces proposed private notes offering

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc
* Windstream announces proposed private offering of $250 million of senior first lien notes due 2025
* Windstream holdings inc - windstream intends to use net proceeds of offering to repay debt under its revolving credit facility
* Windstream holdings inc - unit intends to offer in a private placement $250 million aggregate principal amount of 8.625% senior first lien notes due 2025 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ( Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com )