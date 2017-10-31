FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年10月31日 / 下午1点11分 / 更新于 21 小时前

BRIEF-Windstream Holdings Inc - ‍expects consolidated service revenue to be approximately $1.47 billion

1 分钟阅读

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc

* Windstream Holdings Inc - ‍expects consolidated service revenue to be approximately $1.47 billion for three months ended September 30, 2017​

* Windstream Holdings Inc - ‍expects consolidated adjusted oibdar to be approximately $490 million for three months ended September 30, 2017​

* Windstream Holdings Inc - ‍expects consolidated operating income to be approximately $43 million for three months ended September 30, 2017​

* Windstream Holdings Inc - ‍expects adjusted Capex to be approximately $205 million for three months ended September 30, 2017​

* Windstream Holdings Inc - ‍expects GAAP capital expenditures to be approximately $217 million for three months ended September 30, 2017​ Source text (bit.ly/2gZbIxw) Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
