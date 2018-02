BRIEF-Windstream Q4 Loss Per Share $10.26

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Windstream Holdings Inc:

* WINDSTREAM REPORTS FOURTH-QUARTER, FULL-YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $10.26

* Q4 SALES FELL 3 PERCENT TO $1.5 BILLION

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO GENERATE ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW OF APPROXIMATELY $165 MILLION IN 2018

* FOR 2018, ADJUSTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $750 MILLION AND $800 MILLION

* FOR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS ADJUSTED OIBDAR TO BE IN RANGE OF $1.95 BILLION TO $2.01 BILLION

* WINDSTREAM HOLDINGS - ‍DURING QUARTER, CO RECORDED A $1.8 BILLION NON-CASH GOODWILL IMPAIRMENT CHARGE RELATED TO ITS ILEC CONSUMER & SMALL BUSINESS AND WHOLESALE SEGMENTS​